BBK DAV College welcomes CWG cyclist Sushikala

Amritsar, August 10
BBK DAV College for Women welcomed its alumnus and national cyclist Sushikala, who participated in the 22nd Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham, United Kingdom.
She secured the sixth position in track cycling Team Sprint event and 17th position in Keirin (individual) event.
Sushikala had won bronze in Team Sprint event at Asian Championship held at Delhi from June 18 to June 22, 2022.
Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia and faculty members greeted Sushikala with garlands and dhols beats as her fellow classmates and college mates cheered her on. “It is a great honour for the college to felicitate its student who has brought international laurels to not just the institution, but to the entire country,” said Walia.
Sushikala said she was glad that she could represent her country at a prestigious sporting.
