BBK DAV holds 51st convocation

Amritsar, April 1

BBK DAV College for Women held its 51st convocation for graduate and postgraduate students. Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, was the chief guest and Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, Higher Education and Languages, was the guest of honour. Principal Pushpinder Walia and Sudarshan Kapoor, chairman, LMC, welcomed the guests.

The principal presented the annual report, highlighting the achievements of the college. In his convocation address, the chief guest acknowledged the contribution of the college in women education.

He said Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, who founded Arya Samaj, strongly advocated education for girls. Prof Ashwani Kumar Bhalla congratulated the degree holders and wished them a bright future. He exhorted the students to equip themselves with skill-based education to become job providers rather than job seekers. Nearly 1,100 graduates and post-graduate students from various disciplines were awarded degrees. The latest issue of the college magazine, ‘Shachi’, was also released on the occasion.