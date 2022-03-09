campus notes

BBKDAV faculty honours principal

BBKDAV faculty honours principal

BBKDAV faculty celebrate Women’s Day with Principal Pushpinder Walia in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

The faculty of BBKDAV college honoured Pushpinder Walia, principal of the college for her contribution to women education and empowerment and to mark International Women’s Day. Walia also received multiple felicitations from Mata Charan Kaur Group of Institutions, Jai Ho Club, NIRC of ICAI (Amritsar Branch) that honoured her with the title of Women- the Architect of the Society. Nayan Global Foundation honoured Principal Walia for her role in making women economically independent through her CSR activities, while Amritsar Chemist Association recognised Principal Walia for her contribution in training young minds in the field of science and technology. While expressing her gratitude, Principal Walia said we as a society should pledge to give equal opportunities to women in every sphere, and help them to achieve their full potential.

GNDU to host Spring Festival

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University is going to organise Spring Festival from March 14 to 16 in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan premises. This festival is being organised by the Department of Landscaping & Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences with the sponsorship of Major Paramjit Singh Pammi SM (Rtd) Prof JS Bilga, Consultant Horticulture said in this festival the competitions are open for individuals, institutions, colleges and schools. He said collection of pots and rangoli entries will be done on March 14 from 9 am to 4 pm and on March 15 formal inauguration of exhibition will be held on 1:00 pm and will be open for public till 6 pm. Prize Distribution function will be held on March 16 at 3:30 pm. He invited environment and flower lovers are invited to get full advantage during these three days to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Seminar on Int’l Women’s Day

The Police Commissionerate, Amritsar, organised a programme on International Women’s Day in the Kalgidhar auditorium of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr. Sec. Public School, G.T. Road. The programme was organised on the theme of ‘Stress and diseases occurring in women and its prevention’ by Police Commissionerate Amritsar. Poonam Sharma, ASI, Resource person for the seminar, discussed the disease of cancer and prevention in women. Apart from this, various initiatives for the welfare of women, especially prevention of stress at workplace were discussed by Ramandeep Kaur (Mahla Mitar helpline coordinator). Dharam Veer Singh, Principal / Director inspired every woman to contribute to building a story society and nation. Several women teachers of the school were honoured on the occasion.

Women’s Day celebrations at AGC

Amritsar Group of Colleges marked the day by organising special event for its faculty. Dr. Anupma Gupta, Prof and Head (Anatomy)in Dasmesh Institute of Research and Dental sciences was the chief guest of the programme. Cultural dance performances and a ramp walk done by the female faculty were the highlights of the celebrations. Highlighting the importance of women as homemakers and simultaneously being professionals in their fields, Dr Anupama said women are the contributors in building a nation. She discussed the role of family as a crucial protective mechanism in the growth and development of women. Dr Raman Gupta spoke about women leaders as representatives of panchayats, as competent managers at home and discussed the statistics of the presence of women in science.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes celebrated the Intl Women’s Day by holding a seminar at the Institute in which students and faculty participated and discussed the role of women in their respective areas of work. Divya Bharti a student of Civil Engineering Department spoke about the role played by women. She described women as bestower of love, life, friendship, strength and grace, a dreamer, achiever, a winner all along. The faculty and the students present on the occasion celebrated the day by resolving to work for a gender equal society free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and one that is diverse, equitable, inclusive where differences are valued and celebrated. The seminar was coordinator by Dr. Monika Arora Asstt, who spoke about the steps required to be taken to break the bias that exists in the society as of today.

Rotary Club Amritsar Astha

Rotary Club, Amritsar Astha, organised a function at Government Senior Secondary School, Khilchian and Muchhal to observe International Women’s Day. The day was dedicated to women and daughters and presided over by the school’s acting head Shanta Kapoor. Stationery and shoes were distributed among girls of these schools. A lecture dedicated to Women’s Day was presented by Ranjit Gill. President Rotary Club, Amritsar Astha, Gaggandip Singh and secretary Ashwani Awasthi highlighted the importance of women, their contribution in every field and the status and direction of women in society. Principal Davinder Singh assured all possible help to these organisations through Rotary Club Amritsar Astha. TNS

Mata Ganga Girls College

Tarn Taran: Mental, physical, social and other types of distresses being faced by the women folk were discussed by the speakers at a district level function organised at the local Mata Ganga Girls College on the International Women’s Day. Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge was the chief guest. The function was organised by the Bhasha Vibhag Punjab. The students of the local Majha College for women under the guidance of Dr. Hardeep Kaur, college Principal in their songs, lectures and other cultural items highlighted the sorrows of the women. The District and Sessions Judge and others released two books edited by District Bhasha Officer Harmesh Kaur Jodhe on the occasion. Indu Bala, Principal of the college and Kuljit Kaur secretary of the managing committee presided over the function.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma, not funny this time, called circus master of Bollywood, gets trolled for not promoting Vivek Agnihotri's film on Kashmir as no ‘commercial’ star in it

2
Nation

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

3
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

4
Nation

Ahead of election results, Congress deputes Ajay Maken, Khera for poll strategising in Punjab

5
Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

6
Punjab

Watch: Charanjit Channi seen milking goat in video; he’s practising for what’s coming, says Twitter

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire

8
Nation

Rejected by Indian Army twice over height, 21-year-old student to fight for Ukraine

9
World

Man films over 500 naked gym members using camera hidden in coffee cup in US

10
Nation

India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

Top Stories

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to top court

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to Supreme Court

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh

All Indian students stuck in Sumy moved to safe zone

Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone

Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

Now, only one student from Mohali stuck in Ukraine

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

ASI (52) commits suicide on police station premises

3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

UKRAINE CRISIS: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Covid: Three fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala