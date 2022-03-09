BBKDAV faculty honours principal

Our Correspondent

The faculty of BBKDAV college honoured Pushpinder Walia, principal of the college for her contribution to women education and empowerment and to mark International Women’s Day. Walia also received multiple felicitations from Mata Charan Kaur Group of Institutions, Jai Ho Club, NIRC of ICAI (Amritsar Branch) that honoured her with the title of Women- the Architect of the Society. Nayan Global Foundation honoured Principal Walia for her role in making women economically independent through her CSR activities, while Amritsar Chemist Association recognised Principal Walia for her contribution in training young minds in the field of science and technology. While expressing her gratitude, Principal Walia said we as a society should pledge to give equal opportunities to women in every sphere, and help them to achieve their full potential.

GNDU to host Spring Festival

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University is going to organise Spring Festival from March 14 to 16 in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan premises. This festival is being organised by the Department of Landscaping & Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences with the sponsorship of Major Paramjit Singh Pammi SM (Rtd) Prof JS Bilga, Consultant Horticulture said in this festival the competitions are open for individuals, institutions, colleges and schools. He said collection of pots and rangoli entries will be done on March 14 from 9 am to 4 pm and on March 15 formal inauguration of exhibition will be held on 1:00 pm and will be open for public till 6 pm. Prize Distribution function will be held on March 16 at 3:30 pm. He invited environment and flower lovers are invited to get full advantage during these three days to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Seminar on Int’l Women’s Day

The Police Commissionerate, Amritsar, organised a programme on International Women’s Day in the Kalgidhar auditorium of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr. Sec. Public School, G.T. Road. The programme was organised on the theme of ‘Stress and diseases occurring in women and its prevention’ by Police Commissionerate Amritsar. Poonam Sharma, ASI, Resource person for the seminar, discussed the disease of cancer and prevention in women. Apart from this, various initiatives for the welfare of women, especially prevention of stress at workplace were discussed by Ramandeep Kaur (Mahla Mitar helpline coordinator). Dharam Veer Singh, Principal / Director inspired every woman to contribute to building a story society and nation. Several women teachers of the school were honoured on the occasion.

Women’s Day celebrations at AGC

Amritsar Group of Colleges marked the day by organising special event for its faculty. Dr. Anupma Gupta, Prof and Head (Anatomy)in Dasmesh Institute of Research and Dental sciences was the chief guest of the programme. Cultural dance performances and a ramp walk done by the female faculty were the highlights of the celebrations. Highlighting the importance of women as homemakers and simultaneously being professionals in their fields, Dr Anupama said women are the contributors in building a nation. She discussed the role of family as a crucial protective mechanism in the growth and development of women. Dr Raman Gupta spoke about women leaders as representatives of panchayats, as competent managers at home and discussed the statistics of the presence of women in science.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes celebrated the Intl Women’s Day by holding a seminar at the Institute in which students and faculty participated and discussed the role of women in their respective areas of work. Divya Bharti a student of Civil Engineering Department spoke about the role played by women. She described women as bestower of love, life, friendship, strength and grace, a dreamer, achiever, a winner all along. The faculty and the students present on the occasion celebrated the day by resolving to work for a gender equal society free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and one that is diverse, equitable, inclusive where differences are valued and celebrated. The seminar was coordinator by Dr. Monika Arora Asstt, who spoke about the steps required to be taken to break the bias that exists in the society as of today.

Rotary Club Amritsar Astha

Rotary Club, Amritsar Astha, organised a function at Government Senior Secondary School, Khilchian and Muchhal to observe International Women’s Day. The day was dedicated to women and daughters and presided over by the school’s acting head Shanta Kapoor. Stationery and shoes were distributed among girls of these schools. A lecture dedicated to Women’s Day was presented by Ranjit Gill. President Rotary Club, Amritsar Astha, Gaggandip Singh and secretary Ashwani Awasthi highlighted the importance of women, their contribution in every field and the status and direction of women in society. Principal Davinder Singh assured all possible help to these organisations through Rotary Club Amritsar Astha. TNS

Mata Ganga Girls College

Tarn Taran: Mental, physical, social and other types of distresses being faced by the women folk were discussed by the speakers at a district level function organised at the local Mata Ganga Girls College on the International Women’s Day. Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge was the chief guest. The function was organised by the Bhasha Vibhag Punjab. The students of the local Majha College for women under the guidance of Dr. Hardeep Kaur, college Principal in their songs, lectures and other cultural items highlighted the sorrows of the women. The District and Sessions Judge and others released two books edited by District Bhasha Officer Harmesh Kaur Jodhe on the occasion. Indu Bala, Principal of the college and Kuljit Kaur secretary of the managing committee presided over the function.