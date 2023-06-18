BBMB man booked for cheating job aspirants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

A Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) employee allegedly duped around 13 people of Rs 45.50 lakhs on the pretext of providing them government jobs. After seven months probe, the police have now booked the fraudster, identified as Harinderpal Singh, a resident of Talwara. He originally hailed from Patti in Tarn Taran.

He was booked under Section 420 of the IPC on the statement of Monika Sharma, a resident of Sultanwind Road who along with her brother Vivek Sharma were defrauded by the suspect. No arrest was made till now as the accused was found absent from his duties.

Investigations were carried out by the then Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) in the case. A complaint was lodged with the police in October 2022.

The complainant alleged that she came in contact with Harinderpal Singh through Baljit Kaur of Drumma Wala Bazaar. She had told that accused was on higher position and used to get the youth recruited on government jobs. Not only her, other victims also met the accused through her. However, Baljit Kaur died in 2021. She said the accused took a total of Rs 6 lakh from them for getting them recruited in the BBMB.

Similarly, Manmeet Singh and his brother Lovedeep Singh were cheated by Harinderpal. They gave a total of Rs 5.70 lakh to him on same pretext. Kiran Sharma of New Golden Avenue handed over Rs 1.75 lakh to her. The complainant told that there were also other victims who were duped by him.

The police said a notice was served to Harinderpal for joining probe but he did not. When police team visited his office in December 2022, the officials told that he had been absent from his duties for the past three months. When the police reached residential address, his relatives told that he left the place 15 years ago. After going through the documents provided by the victims, the police found the allegations true and therefore recommended registration of case, said SHO Division B police station Shivdarshan Singh. He added that efforts were made to locate and arrest him.