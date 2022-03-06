BBMB ROW: Farmers, labourers protest against Centre in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 5

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, and Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) organised protests in the district on Saturday against ending permanent representation of Punjab from the management of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The organisations burnt the effigies of the Union Government. Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of KMSC, said the workers of the organisation held protests at zone-level in the district and condemned the Centre for its move to weaken the federal system as the management of the Bhakra Dam was under the control of Punjab as it was built with the state funds. He said the organisation will protest against the move of the Union Government until the withdrawal of notification.

The workers of the organisation blocked the National Highway at Raspulpur Canal and burnt the Centre’s effigy.

The BKU (Ekta) workers led by Gurbaj Singh Sidhwan, district president, said activists of the organisation lodged protest in front of the District Administration Complex (DAC) and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. They demanded restoration of the old system. The workers raised slogans in support of the rights of the states and against the autocratic trend of the Union Government.