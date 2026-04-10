BCA students of Tarn Taran college shine in varsity exams

The results of the BCA Semester I were declared by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Dr Amandeep Bhatti, Principal of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College, Tarn Taran, and Vice Principal Dr Gurinderjit Kaur stated that the students who secured first, second and third positions were honoured and encouraged to work even harder in the future, bringing pride to the college and their families.

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The principal said that college student Tamanna Kumari secured the first position with 71 per cent marks, Palak Preet Kaur with 67 per cent marks and Manpreet Kaur with 64 per cent marks secured the second position, and Gurbir Kaur secured the third position with 60 per

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cent marks.

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On the occasion, assistant professors Sonia, Subhash Maini, Harpreet Singh, Dr Arshdeep Kaur Gill, along with staff members and students, were present to honour the achievers.