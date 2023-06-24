BCCI to hold cricket championship for physically challenged

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI), a subsidiary organisation for physically challenged cricket players that is supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, will organise cricket matches for differently abled players from four states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Rajasthan — in Amritsar. The DCCBI general secretary, Harun Rashid, informed that this tournament will have cricket players, who have been competing and representing India in several international tournaments.

A 20-member team comprising of differently abled cricketers from Tamil Nadu, UP, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal arrived at SGRDI airport after competing in a cricket tournament in Malaysia and Singapore. Haroon, who led the team, was accorded a grand welcome by the Rehabilitation and Settlement Organisation (RASO). RASO chief Kamaljit Kaur Gill informed that the cricket tournament to be hosted in Amritsar will be sponsored by RASO. “It is an attempt to support and recognise the divyang cricketers and highlight the success they are achieving in the field of sports internationally,” said Kamaljit.

Haroon Rashid added that after the announcement, the preparations for the tournament are in full swing, which will be held in city in the span of two months.