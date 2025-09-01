DT
Home / Amritsar / BDPO, ex-sarpanch nabbed for embezzling panchayat funds

BDPO, ex-sarpanch nabbed for embezzling panchayat funds

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:41 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Lakhbir Singh, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Jandiala Guru, currently posted at block Ghall Khurd in Ferozepur district and Manjinder Singh, a former sarpanch, gram panchayat Gehri Mandi, here for embezzlement of panchayat funds to the tune of Rs 24.69 lakh.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a resident of Gehri Mandi village. Afterwards, a technical team of the VB conducted an investigation regarding misappropriation of development funds received by the said gram panchayat from 2013 to 2017.

He added that during the probe, it was found that during the period, the gram panchayat had received a total fund amounting to Rs. 49.21 lakh out of which only Rs. 17.37 lakh was spent which proved that sarpanch Manjinder Singh, in connivance with then gram panchayat secretary Karanjeet Singh and BDPO Lakhbir Singh usurped the funds amounting to Rs. 24.69 lakhs.

A case under Sections 13(1) (a), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 201, 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the VB police station, Amritsar Range, against the accused and further investigation is under progress, he added.

