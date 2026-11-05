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Home / Amritsar / Be job creators, not job seekers: Delhi L-G advocates self-reliance

Be job creators, not job seekers: Delhi L-G advocates self-reliance

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:40 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Swadeshi Diwali Mela in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s one-day visit to Amritsar on Tuesday brought together personal legacy, spiritual reflection and a message of economic self-reliance, as he urged young people to draw strength from their roots while contributing to a Viksit Bharat.

Sandhu began the visit by paying obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheedan, Tahla Sahib. Remembering Baba Deep Singh’s courage, devotion and supreme sacrifice, he prayed for peace, prosperity and progress of Amritsar, Punjab, Delhi and the country. He also interacted with locals.

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The visit acquired a personal dimension when Sandhu reached Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa Senior Secondary School at Sarhali Kalan in Tarn Taran, founded by his grandfather Sardar Teja Singh Samundri in 1917. Interacting with students and faculty, he said their enthusiasm and discipline filled him with pride and hope. The Delhi Lieutenant-Governor urged them to remain connected with their heritage, pursue excellence and contribute to nation-building.

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Inaugurating the school’s new gymnasium, he called upon students to make fitness and sports a lifelong habit, while emphasising that physical strength, mental resilience and academic excellence must go hand in hand.

Sandhu said a healthy, strong and disciplined youth was essential to building a Viksit Bharat.

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At the Swadeshi Deepawali Mela, organised by the Swadeshi Manch at Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, he delivered a message centred on indigenous enterprise, entrepreneurship and India’s economic ambitions.

“Swadeshi today is not just about buying Indian products, but about creating, innovating and manufacturing in India,” he said, underlining the role of MSMEs, local businesses and artisans in generating employment and strengthening the economy.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Sandhu said self-reliance was not about isolation, but about building indigenous capabilities to compete globally.

He said the country’s youth had the talent to reshape India’s economic future by combining traditional arts, craftsmanship and skills with modern technology.

Calling upon young people to take pride in homegrown products, he urged them to move beyond being consumers of technology and become creators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

“Be job creators, not job seekers,” he told the youth, urging aspiring entrepreneurs to take calculated risks, learn from failures and

turn ideas into sustainable businesses.

Citing over 2.23 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups in the country as of March 2026, Sandhu also stressed the need to connect traditional artisans and local industries with modern design, digital marketing and innovative business models.

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