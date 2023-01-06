Bearing the brunt of cold

Winters are associated with a change in lifestyle, eating preferences, leisure activities and how people dress. Tribune lensman Vishal Kumar & correspondent Manmeet Singh Gill took a round of the city to capture some of the glimpses.
With the holy city of Amritsar witnessing intense cold and fog these days, bonfires have become a common sight in every nook and corner of the city. Residents from all walks of life spend their leisure time or work breaks finding ways in their own inimitable style to beat the chill.
Even the long coats and heavy gumboots are out of the closet and have become a fad for the youngsters and a battle gear for the party lovers. While winter brings its own share of hardships, the city has its own culture of celebrating each season with its special delicacies.
Seasonal foods stalls selling kesar wala dudh, khazoor, gajrela, roasted peanuts and sweet potatoes have come up in markets and there is no shortage of customers.
For the faithful and believers, even the intense cold has failed to deter their spirits from taking a dip in the holy sarovar.
The intense cold has also helped the hosiery traders as the sale of warm clothing has increased. Special weekly bazaars are being set up alongside roads to sell winter clothes.
