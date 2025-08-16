DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Beating the retreat ceremony timings changed

Beating the retreat ceremony timings changed

According to BSF authorities, the ceremony will start at 6 pm and end at 6.30 pm
PTI
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:58 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
BSF personnel during the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check-post on the Indo-Pak border, near Amritsar, on May 21, 2025. PTI file
Timings for beating the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check-post on the Indo-Pak border have been rescheduled from Saturday in view of changing weather conditions.

Now, the ceremony will start at 6 pm and end at 6.30 pm, BSF authorities said. Earlier, the ceremony used to start at 6.30 pm and end at 7 pm, they said.

