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Home / Amritsar / Beautification of Durgiana Temple route begins in Amritsar

Beautification of Durgiana Temple route begins in Amritsar

CCTVs will also be installed to strengthen security along the temple route

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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The facade of old buildings on the road leading to Durgiana Temple being redeveloped under phase 2 of beautification project in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The second phase of the beautification project along the route leading to Durgiana Temple in Amritsar has commenced at an estimated cost of around Rs 17 crore under the Special Assistance to States fund. The work, which began about 10 days ago, is targeted for completion within nine months.

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As part of the project, Nanakshahi brick-style walls will be constructed to enhance the heritage character of the area. CCTV cameras will also be installed to strengthen security along the temple route. In addition, heritage gates will be erected at the entrances of adjoining lanes to create a unified cultural aesthetic.

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Officials said that P-4 LED screens will be installed along the route to provide live telecasts of activities inside the temple for devotees. The municipal corporation will also undertake facade improvement of around 40 to 45 buildings on both sides of the road, giving them a uniform heritage look. The stretch from the BJP office to Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk will be covered under this work.

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The project also includes the installation of glass-reinforced concrete elements, standardised signboards for shops and architectural lighting under a light-and-sound concept to illuminate building facades.

This is not the first phase of development on the temple route. Earlier, the Amritsar Improvement Trust carried out Phase I works between 2014 and 2016 at a cost of approximately Rs 28 crore. These included the construction of a basement parking facility, a shopping complex, and the removal of encroachments.

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In the subsequent phase, around Rs 24 crore was spent on facade work, installation of fountains, creation of a history wall, renovation of Shiv Ganga Temple and construction of a two-lakh-litre capacity water tank.

Later in 2018, the municipal corporation executed additional beautification works worth about Rs 5.5 crore, including facade improvements, decorative lighting, installation of grills and construction of heritage gates at key points along the route.

With the latest phase now underway, authorities aim to further enhance the visual appeal and infrastructure of the temple corridor, making it more attractive and convenient for visitors and devotees.

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