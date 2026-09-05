Behind bars for years, five Pak prisoners sent home via Wagah

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Amritsar, facilitated the repatriation of five Pakistani prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border, enabling them to return to their homeland after completing their respective sentences.

The individuals had been lodged in Central Jail, Amritsar, mainly in cases involving violations of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act in 2025 and early 2026. After they completed their sentences, concerted efforts were made to ensure that they were not subjected to prolonged detention merely because of pending legal, administrative or repatriation formalities.

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Jatinder Kaur, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, Amritsar, said the repatriation was made possible through the active cooperation and coordination of the Superintendent, Central Jail, Amritsar, and the concerned jail authorities. The Central Jail administration provided the necessary assistance in verification, documentation, communication and completion of the requisite formalities, facilitating the smooth release and onward repatriation of the inmates.

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A particularly significant aspect of the humanitarian effort was the repatriation of a deaf and mute inmate, Waqas Ali, whose sentence had been completed as far back as 2022. Secretary, DLSA, Amardeep Singh, said that given his vulnerable condition and inability to communicate effectively, his case required special attention and sustained coordination.

Ali was detained in 2022 for illegally entering India through the Ferozepur border. His prolonged stay in custody after completion of his sentence highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address the legal, administrative and repatriation formalities required for his return to Pakistan.