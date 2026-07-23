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Home / Amritsar / Beneficiaries can apply online for new ration cards till Aug 11 in Amritsar district

Beneficiaries can apply online for new ration cards till Aug 11 in Amritsar district

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:05 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The Deputy Commissioner said the decision had been taken by the government under the National Food Security Act, 2013, and the Smart Ration Card Scheme.
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Eligible families in the district can apply online for new ration cards and inclusion of eligible members in existing ration cards from July 22 to August 11, said Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh here today. The Deputy Commissioner said the decision had been taken by the government under the National Food Security Act, 2013, and the Smart Ration Card Scheme.

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He said the initiative aims at ensuring that eligible families and beneficiaries received the benefits of the scheme through a transparent, fair and technology based process.

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Applicants can download application forms in Punjabi and English from the official website of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. They have been advised to carefully read all instructions and submit complete applications along with the required documents.

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The Deputy Commissioner said applications could be submitted online through nearby Seva Kendras or Common Service Centres (CSCs). A processing fee of Rs 100 per application will be charged for applications submitted through these centres.

Applicants can also submit applications through the online portal: eRCMS Punjab. In addition, filled application forms, along with supporting documents and the fee, can be submitted at the office of the District Controller, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

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He said after successful online submission, applicants would receive a confirmation SMS containing a receipt number on their registered mobile phone.

District Food and Supplies Controller Sukhjinder Singh appealed to all eligible families to submit their applications within the stipulated period and avail of the government welfare scheme. He said applicants could contact the district office or their nearest Seva Kendra or CSC for further information.

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