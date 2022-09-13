 Best Teachers honoured : The Tribune India

A Khalsa Public School teacher receives the best teacher award in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College International Public School’s Rajbir Kaur Grewal, who has 15 years of experience in the field of education, was conferred with the ‘Best Teacher Award’ from the Baba Farid Group of Institutes while another teacher, Bharti Bhatia, was given the Best Teacher Award by the Sahodaya School Complex, Amritsar. School Principal Nirmaljit Kaur Gill congratulated both, Rajbir Kaur and Bharti Bhatia. She said an intelligent teacher can inspire hope, can awaken the imagination, can generate interest in learning. She added that due to all these qualities, Rajbir Kaur Grewal and Bharti Bhatia made special contributions in taking the school to the heights. Apart from this, during the Teacher Award Ceremony organised by Brave Souls Sanstha in Chandigarh, Rajbir Grewal was honoured with the Best Teacher Award by Brave Soul. Bharti Bhatia, who has been working as a math teacher in the school for the last 12 years, participated in the School Innovation Ambassador training programme, in collaboration with the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education and CBSE, EMRS.

Ashramites dazzle in JEE Advanced

Shivansh Mangal and Harpreet Singh of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, have made the school proud with their brilliant performance in JEE Advanced, the result of which was declared on 11th September, 2022. Both the Ashramites secured high ranks at the All India-level. Shivansh Mangal secured AIR 705 and Harpreet Singh bagged AIR 959 rank. In JEE Mains, Harpreet Singh and Shivansh Mangal had got 99.92 and 99.90 percentile respectively.

World First Aid Day observed

The World First Aid Day was observed with great enthusiasm at Shri Ram Ashram Public School on September 10. It is an annual campaign aimed at promoting the importance of First-Aid training, and increasing its accessibility to save more lives in crisis. The children were taught basic medical skills through a series of interactive activities. First-Aid boxes were made by the students of Grade V. The best boxes containing all the First-Aid material were awarded. The students of Class II and III were shown a documentary on safety measures and First-Aid. The little toddlers were also enlightened about changes in basic lifestyle to ensure general well-being. Principal (Dr) Vinodita Sankhyan appreciated the efforts of the students and said that right knowledge of First aid effectively helps in minimising fatalities, injuries and daily emergency by a great deal and getting trained in it gives you an increased feeling of security.

Seminar on effective communication

The PG Department of English of Khalsa College organised an extension lecture on “How To Do Things with Communication”, in which Dr Gurupdesh Singh, former Professor and Head, Department of English, GNDU, was the resource-person. He discussed the importance of effective communication in our day-to-day life. He stressed the use of appropriate vocabulary, gestures and pronunciation at different levels of communication. He differentiated between local, national and international levels of communication. A brief workshop was conducted at the end of the lecture, and students were asked a few questions to make them understand the value of precision. Prof Parneet Dhillon, introduced the guest. Prof Supninderjeet Kaur, PG Department of English, and other faculty members welcomed the guest with a plant.

Girls bag 1st position in zonal games

The players being honoured at the school. Tribune Photo

Tarn Taran: The students of the Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, stood first in the kho-kho (girls) competition in the recently held zone-level competition at Khadoor Sahib.As many as 20 teams from the zone had participated in the competition. Jatinderpal Singh, Director, congratulated the students, and encouraged them to prepare hard for the district-level competitions. The players were honoured at school on Monday. /OC

