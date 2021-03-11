Bhagwan Singh — a revolutionary who found fame in Hollywood

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Majha House organised an online session with renowned author Anuradha Kumar, who shared insights on the life of Bhagwan Singh, a revolutionary and leader of the Ghadar Party.

During an online session organised by Majha House, renowned author Anuradha Kumar, gave insights into her latest book ‘One Man Many Lives’, which is centred around the life of Bhagwan Singh, a revolutionary leader of the Ghadar Party

In conversation with her was writer and playwright Sarbpreet Singh. Centred around her latest book ‘One Man Many Lives’, the talk and the book delved on the extraordinary life of Bhagwan Singh.

Opening the session, Preeti Gill, founder, Majha House said: “This is an intriguing book about Bhagwan Singh, who was a revolutionary in the Gadar Party and was also part of India’s struggle for independence. Although Bhagwan Singh features in the list of eminent revolutionaries not much is known about him. This book fills this gap. An extensively researched book, Anuradha Kumar explored archives, and letters and directories and brings to life a rich history that talks about diaspora and racism and struggle.”

Sarbpreet said the strongest point of the book was its vast scope as it talks about many important incidents of resistance like that of Bellingham and the formation of the Gadar Party. Anuradha said there was a strong element of idealism in the early Gadar Party with revolutionaries like Kartar Singh Sarabha, Ram Chandra, Sohan Singh, and Bhagwan Singh even though their ideologies differed.

“Alliance with the Hindus in Germany strengthened the party and the revolution but also changed the outlook of the party. The funds received for the party were appropriated by members for personal gain and growth. Sohan Singh was jailed for his activities and once he came out, he managed to make an entirely new life for himself as a spiritual guru,” she said. She also talked about Bhagwan Singh’s stint in Hollywood.

“Bhagwan Singh entered the industry and was successful in making a career for himself by selling perfumes to leading ladies and also tying turbans. While there were others like Phiroze Nazir and Lal Chand, Bhagwan Singh got more substantial roles in movies and series. So, you see he did lead many different and fascinating lives,” she said.

Anuradha, who is based in the US, talked about the early Indian diaspora and the problems they faced. “Punjabi diaspora was fascinating in itself, as they are spread all over the world, joining armies of the different countries. The first migration came in the 1890s and by then, the Chinese, too, had started migrating. They were all facing the same kind of discriminations that the Punjabis did later on,” she said. Anuradha then spoke about the journey of the Punjabi immigrants to Vancouver and British Columbia. “The British army was moving through British Columbia and since there was no dearth of land many immigrants started settling there, joining jobs in lumber mills. This is where the discrimination started as they were paid less salary as compared to the natives. Consequently this is also where the resistance started,” she explained.