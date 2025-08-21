DT
Home / Amritsar / Bhagwanpuria aides among 8 held

Bhagwanpuria aides among 8 held

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
The police have arrested two persons believed to be members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. Manjot Singh alias Muchi of Timmowal village and Amritpal Singh alias Amrit of Sarli Kalan village were among eight persons who were arrested in separate incidents. A total of eight pistols were seized from them.

The Special Cell of the rural police have seized two pistols of .30 bore and .32 bore pistols along with 10 live rounds from them. According to preliminary investigations, the duo had carried out multiple firing incidents at designated targets. A case has been registered with Kamboh police station under provisions of the Arms Act against them.

Aditya Warrior, Superintendent of Police, said that their interrogation is in progress and the police expected their involvement in several other cases which would be traced during the probe.

Meanwhile, the police arrested six more persons along with six pistols in separate instances.

The CIA staff of rural police arrested three weapon smugglers, Gurpreet Singh and Bikramjit Singh, both residents of Kotla Sultan Singh village and Sukhdev Singh alias Rinku of Kuralia village in Ramdas. It recovered three pistols, including two NP7 9mm and a PX5 pistol smuggled from Pakistan. The police also seized 35 live rounds from them. They were travelling in an SUV when they were intercepted near Thariyewal village following a tip-off. Their Pakistan links were being inquired into. One of their accomplices, identified as Noor, managed to slip away in a case. Raids were on to arrest him, said the Superintendent of Police.

Similarly, Mehta police nabbed Gurtaz Singh of Arjanmanga Theh with a 9 mm pistol, a magazine and four bullets. Apart from this, Kathunangal police also arrested Baljit Singh alias Balli and Gurmeet Singh alias Nikku of Babowal village and recovered two .32 bore pistols with 17 rounds from them.

