Bhagwanpuria booked for Rs20L extortion bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

The Kathunangal police have booked notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria for allegedly demanding extortion of Rs20 lakh from a farmer and commission agent in Abdal village.

The Case in a nutshell The complainant told the police that he had his 'aarhat' in Pakharpur and Batala grain markets. He said six days ago, he got a call on his mobile and the caller identified himself as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangster and demanded Rs20 lakh. He said he pleaded before him that he did not have this much money. He said Bhagwanpuria said he knew everything about him and then the call suddenly got disconnected. He said he was getting calls from different numbers but he was not responding. Later, he lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case under Sections 384 and 511 of the IPC was registered against Bhagwanpuria. Who is Jaggu Bhagwanpuria The notorious gangster is currently lodged at Tihar Jail. His name also figured during the investigations of murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran. Later, his name cropped up in the killing of rival gangster Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar

Several cases were reported in the past, in which gangsters lodged in jail or living abroad have demanded extortion from businessmen, doctors and rich people. Most of the time, victims prefer not to lodge complaints with the police.

