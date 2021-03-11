Bhagwanpuria's aides arrested

Amritsar: Gurbhej Singh and Shamsher Singh, members of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, were produced in the local court that sent them to three-day police remand. They were arrested by the Amritsar rural police following an 11-km chase in the Jandiala Guru area on Wednesday evening. The police confiscated 2-kg heroin and .30-bore pistol from their possession. Swapan Sharma, SSP, Amritsar rural police, said during the chase, the accused fired multiple gunshots at the police party. They were arrested from Wadala Johal village drain. Gurbhej has three murder cases registered against him. The SSP said the police had set up a checkpoint at Jandiala Guru during which it signaled an SUV to stop. However, the occupants broke the checkpoint and fled the scene. The police teams immediately chased the SUV and caught the accused. TNS
3 booked for molesting girl
Tarn Taran: Three unidentified youths allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl, a student of Class VI, and tore her clothes when she was on the way back home from school on Wednesday. The police have registered a case under Sections 354, 354-B and 34 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.
