Bhagwansar village panchayat members join AAP

Amritsar, May 11
Panchayat members of Bhagwansar village (Jandiala Assembly constituency) joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by leaving Congress in the presence of Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. The minister claimed that people-friendly policies of the Aam Aadmi Party government attracting people from different walks of life.
