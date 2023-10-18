Bhagwant Mann to launch ‘Hope Initiative’ for drug-free Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would participate in a special ‘ardas’to be offered at the Golden Temple to pray for a drug-free Punjab tomorrow.

Thereafter, he would launch the Gully Cricket League – The Hope Cup at Gandhi Ground, which is being organised by the Police Department to sensitise masses against drug abuse.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said, “The components of The Hope Initiative event are to pray, pledge and play. It is an initiative against the drug menace with a record gathering of more than 40,000 students in person and many more joining online as well.”

“With organisations such as FICCI FLO coming to the fore, Amritsar looks forward to the prompt and sure ouster of drug menace from society,” he said.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has made arrangements for the live streaming of all cricket events to be held under ‘The Hope Initiative’.

#Bhagwant Mann #Cricket #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs