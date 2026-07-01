Bhagwant Mann video row: SGPC intensifies mobilisation for July 5 Panthic gathering

After Sikh MLAs appeared at the Akal Takht Secretariat on June 29 over the anti-sacrilege law, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has intensified preparations for a Panthic gathering scheduled for July 5 in connection with the controversial video involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Tek Singh met leaders of various Sikh organisations and sects and handed over invitation letters, urging them to participate in the congregation to be held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Amritsar.

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The SGPC leaders met Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal chief Balbir Singh, Ghala Singh Nanaksar Kaleran, Hakam Singh, Resham Singh Barnala, Jagjit Singh Lopon Wale and several other religious leaders.

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According to the SGPC, discussions focused on challenges facing Panthic institutions and other Sikh issues. They also appealed for large-scale participation in the July 5 gathering in view of the situation arising after the Akal Takht declared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as “Guru Dokhi” and “anti-Khalsa Panth.”

Addressing a meeting of Sant Samaj leaders at the historic Gurdwara Nankiana Sahib, Dhami said the SGPC was taking the message of Akal Takht Sahib’s directives to every village and household across Punjab to make the Sikh community aware of the present government’s alleged “anti-Panth” stance.

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He said the July 5 congregation had been convened to obtain the collective opinion of the Panth and formulate its future course of action.

Dhami said the directives of the Akal Takht were supreme for every Sikh and stressed the need to identify and collectively confront forces working against Sikh institutions and the Panth. He expressed confidence that the July 5 gathering would symbolise Sikh unity and resilience.

Jathedar Giani Tek Singh appealed to Sikh organisations to mobilise maximum participation from their respective areas and attend the congregation in large numbers.

Representatives of the Sant Samaj assured the SGPC leadership that they would abide by every directive issued by the Akal Takht.