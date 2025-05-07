Bhai Gurdas library set for tech transformation

Guru Nanak Dev University’s Bhai Gurdas library is among the biggest academic libraries in the district and the varsity is set to make data-based investment into digitisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled function of the library.

In this regard, Department of Library and Information Science (DLIS), Guru Nanak Dev University, organised an academic lecture on ‘The Transformative Potential of Innovation and Technology in Academic Libraries: Opportunities and Challenges’. The event featured Professor Shivarama Rao K, a distinguished scholar from the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

Professor Rao shared his insights on the integration of AI, machine learning and advanced digital tools in reshaping academic libraries. Highlighting the role of AI tools in enhancing user experience and upgrade academic and research, he talked about AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, predictive analytics and automated metadata tagging using advanced models like OpenAI’s GPT.

“These tools have been adopted globally across public libraries, especially academic ones, revolutionising how libraries manage and disseminate knowledge,” he said.

Reflecting on the evolution of digital cataloguing, Prof Rao discussed the transition from early systems like the Yahoo search engine to modern academic databases such as Scopus and Web of Science, emphasising their significance in cross-disciplinary research. He also stressed the importance of collaborative work in education and research, noting that human networks remain as crucial as computer networks.

Prof MS Bhatti, Head of DLIS, shared how digitisation at Bhai Gurdas library helped increase its accessibility among peers and researchers. “We have invested heavily in data-based tools that help in maintenance and information access. We have e-book with exclusive IP-based access for readers,” he added.