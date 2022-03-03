Bhandari overbridge poses threat to commuters' lives

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, March 2
The partially constructed Bhandari Railway Overbridge (RoB), opened a day prior to polling by Punjab Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, is posing a threat to commuters.
An employee with a private firm, Param, who uses this bridge twice a day, says, “Unpaved road connecting the newly constructed extension part of the bridge with the old one has become a common place for accidents. A good amount of dust settles over the upper surface of the road which turns into dust clouds with the passing of every vehicle.”
It is the only overbridge which has multiple roads and connects the walled city with the rest of the city. It receives constant traffic and the plumes of dust never subside.
Another commuter, Ritu Sehdev, said a minor drizzle would turn the entire stretch into a slush and slippery surface. Though the RoB is considered the lifeline of the city, its complete construction did not figure among priority works of the government.
At the time of the inauguration, Sidhu had said the road of the RoB would be paved soon and Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman Damandeep Singh Uppal had announced to do so in a week. After the passage of close to two weeks, no effort has been made to pave the stretch. Commuters wonder that the administration was awaiting an accident to wake up from slumber.
The AIT is getting the RoB’s extension constructed with two additional lanes of 31-ft each at a cost of Rs 14 crore from a private firm. The extension project took over two years, but it is yet to be completed.
Despite repeated attempts, Uppal could not be contacted.
