Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Bank employees protest during a nationwide general strike against the policies of the Central Government in Amritsar on Monday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

The two-day protest by government employees of different departments, especially of banks, on the call of central trade unions threw life out of gear as people were unable to use the services. It being the end of the financial year, the public and businesses needed banking services to clear their dues before the end of the financial year.

The protest affected those who had to pay different kinds of taxes and dues before March 31. Residents complained that the protest would lead to a rush of people on the last two days of the month when the banks would reopen for business.

Apart from bank, telecom and India Post employees, industrial workers, transporters, BRTS employees, brick kiln workers and others also participated in the protest. The nationwide protest is also being supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The protesters also organised a rally at the Company Bagh and took out a march towards Hall Gate. Trade union leaders as Vijay Mishra and Amarjit Singh Asal said the government should withdraw anti-labourer code and stop privatisation of national assets. They said minimum wages should be fixed at Rs 21,000 per month and the government must ensure a minimum of 200 work days for the workers.

Kishore Sareen, president, Punjab National Bank Employees’ Union, said the government’s move to privatise banks would be opposed. The employees’ leaders also demanded that the MGNREGA scheme should also be extended to cities.

The leaders stated that health and education should be the domain of the welfare state and there should be minimum involvement of private sector in these areas.

They also criticized the Central Government for raising the prices of cooking gas, diesel and petrol.

Meanwhile, health employees, including contractual workers at GMC, also staged a protest to support the nationwide protest. The employees demanded that all outsourced and contractual employees be regularized, the old pension scheme revived and filled on vacant posts.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

3
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

4
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

5
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

7
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

8
J & K

Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

9
Sports

Preity Zinta's twins enjoy their first IPL match; proud mommy thanks Punjab Kings for memorable experience: Pics inside

10
Nation

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

Don't Miss

View All
CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Top Stories

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Pass law to check misuse of rural fund, Centre tells Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court

Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...

Cities

View All

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Amritsar: An afternoon dedicated to treasure trove of Punjabi literature

9 booked for firing in Jallewal village

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in city

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

General House of civic body passes ~121-crore Budget

General House of civic body passes Rs121-crore Budget

Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vax drive slow in district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Pbi varsity students

Rajpura girl bags powerlifting gold