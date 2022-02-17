Bhatia community supports Majithia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Bhatia community announced support to Akali candidate Bikram Singh Majithia through a public programme held at a hotel in Hussainpura area on Tuesday. Majithia didn’t attend the programme but his close associates conducted it.

A CA by profession, Lakhwinder Singh Bhatia, a leading member of Bhatia community, said a large number of Bhatia families were residing in Hussainpura, Sharifpura, Tesilpura, Golden Avenue, New Golden Avenue, Pratap Nagar. “A majority of them decided to vote for Akali Dal in the Amritsar East Assembly constituency.”

He claimed several Bhatia families having allegiance with the Congress besides a couple of Congress leaders of the area joined SAD on Tuesday. Lakhwinder reminded the community members of objectionable words used by Navjot Singh Sidhu against late RL Bhatia, when the former, in capacity of BJP candidate, had contested for the first time against the latter from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat. —