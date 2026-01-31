Bhog ceremony of eminent playwright Jatinder Brar organised

The bhog ceremony of late Jatinder Brar, noted Punjabi playwright and founder of Punjab Naatshala, was held at Gurudwara Chhevi Patshahi, Ranjit Avenue. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and prominent residents of the city.

Political leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, OP Soni, senior BJP leader RMS Chinna, officials of the district administration and theatre artists also attended. The family members paid solemn tribute to the theatre stalwart, as he was remembered for building productive theatre space in city.

Brar was fondly called the Baba Bohar of Punjabi theatre in city and founded the Punjab Naatshala in a space that was once his factory. He has mentored several actors and artists including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.