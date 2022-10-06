Bhoma accuses Sarnas of secret pact with Badals

Amritsar, October 5
In a press statement issued on Thursday, Manjit Singh Bhoma, president of the Dharam Parchar Committee, Punjab, of the Delhi Sikh Gurdawara Management Committee (DSGMC) has accused the Sarna brothers of entering into a secret pact with the Badals.
Bhoma said: “The Sarna brothers, who used to level serious allegations against Badals are now in the Badal camp.” He said Sarna brothers must clear their stand before the sangat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...