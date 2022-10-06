Bhoma accuses Sarnas of secret pact with Badals

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Manjit Singh Bhoma, president of the Dharam Parchar Committee, Punjab, of the Delhi Sikh Gurdawara Management Committee (DSGMC) has accused the Sarna brothers of entering into a secret pact with the Badals.

Bhoma said: “The Sarna brothers, who used to level serious allegations against Badals are now in the Badal camp.” He said Sarna brothers must clear their stand before the sangat.