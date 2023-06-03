Bhullar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar, June 2
After assuming additional charge as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayats, Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.
Reacting sharply over the ‘patch up’ between the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD’s former minister Bikram Singh Majithia during a programme in Jalandhar recently, Bhullar said it was no more than a dramatic development.
“Both Sidhu and Majithia were one, behind the cameras. Now they have come publicly to declare it. All traditional parties were already hand in glove and were scared of the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led AAP government’s rising graph. Their sole agenda is to resist the AAP. But, the people of Punjab knew the truth and wholeheartedly supported the AAP,” he said.
He said that editor-in-chief of a Punjabi daily should never be afraid of any inquiry by the Vigilance if he had not done any wrong.
