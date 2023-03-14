Bidding for multi-level automated car parking in city expected soon

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 13

Decks have been cleared for the bidding process of the Kairon market multi-level automated parking. Officials of the Smart City project claimed that construction would commence within a month. The tendering process of the city’s first multi-storey automated car parking has been pending for the last four years. Finally, the financial bid for construction of parking has been opened. Now, the Municipal Corporation would issue the work orders after vetting by the Local Government Department.

The construction of a multi-storey automatic modern car parking may start in the last week of March. Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and other civic body officials are making efforts to start the construction of the parking lot as soon as possible.

A total of five storey (a basement and four floors) car parking would be constructed with a capacity of 325 cars and 70 two-wheelers. The parking stand will be constructed at a cost of Rs 53 crore. The parking will be constructed within 21 months after its inauguration. It would be a major relief to the shopkeepers and residents of the markets around Katra Jaimal Singh, Katra Baghian, Rambagh and Hall Bazar.

The firm selected for the construction of this multi-storey automatic parking will conduct the operation and maintenance for 10 years. In lieu of the parking stand, the company will have to pay Rs 2.5 crore per year to the Municipal Corporation. Along with this, all the work in the multi-storey complex will be free for 10 years.

The automated parking project was announced by the Amritsar Smart City Ltd (ASCL) in 2017. The ASCL had first released a tender for design, operation and maintenance for 10 years of a fully automated multi-level car parking facility in October 2018. No vendor could fulfill the ASCL requirements. The Smart City revised the amount from Rs 18 crore to Rs 32 crore. The project will now cost Rs 53 crore due to delay and the resultant cost escalation.