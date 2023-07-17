Bike-borne persons loot jewellery from woman

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 16

Two motorcycle-borne masked robbers looted gold jewellery from a woman who along with her son and husband was on her way back home on Saturday.

The family was near the drain on the Baler road when the robbers stopped them. They asked her to handover jewellery which the couple refused. Brandishing their pistols, the robbers threatened to kill them and took away woman's earrings, chain and ring.

The Bhikhiwind police have registered a case under Section 379-B and 506 of the IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Boy goes missing, found in Chandigarh

A 16-year-old boy, who went missing from his residence in Tarn Taran on July 12, was found in Chandigarh city on Sunday. The police on the complaint of Balhar Singh, father of the missing boy, registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC on Saturday.

The boy left home in protest as his family had stopped him from using mobile phone. Balhar said on Sunday, he received a call from the Chandigarh Police that his son was in the UT. The family brought the boy back from Chandigarh.

#Tarn Taran