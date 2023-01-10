Bike-borne persons snatch Rs 1.8 lakh from shopkeeper

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

Two bike-borne persons snatched Rs 1.80 lakh from a trader near Passian Chowk here late last evening.

The victim, Vijay Kumar, a shopkeeper, was returning home after closing his shop when the incident took place.

The police have registered a case in this connection and investigation is underway to identify the suspects. The police are analysing CCTVs near the spot to find any clues about the perpetrators.

Vijay told the police that after closing his shop, he was returning home on his scooter and had stopped at a medical store to buy some medicines. He said when he came out of the chemist shop, a youth pushed him and snatched his cash bag. Some people also tried to stop the accused after he raised an alarm. However, he fled the spot along with his accomplice on a scooter.

Meanwhile, a local resident identified as Sadiq Khan was robbed of mobile phone and cash by three bike-borne snatchers in the Basant Avenue area here. Though the incident occurred on January 4, the police registered a case in this connection now.

The victim said he was on his bicycle and going through Basant Avenue when the accused stopped him near Basant Avenue park. He said the accused hit him with a dagger and a kara on his face and snatched his phone and cash. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and launched further probe.