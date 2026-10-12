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Home / Amritsar / Bike rally organised to promote breast cancer awareness, road safety

Bike rally organised to promote breast cancer awareness, road safety

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Participants during a motorcycle rally in Amritsar.
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Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, organised ‘Ride for Her’, a motorcycle rally to promote breast cancer awareness and road safety.

The rally was organised by Team Pera Kardias of CME 2026 as a pre-event activity for Vesalgia 2026, the college’s annual fest, under the patronage of Dr Rajiv Devgan, Director-Principal, GMC. The event was held as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

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The rally aimed to highlight two important public health issues: early detection of breast cancer and safer riding practices. Participants urged people to watch for warning signs, including a new breast lump, changes in breast shape or skin, and unusual nipple discharge, and to seek timely medical evaluation. The campaign also encouraged open conversations about breast health and emphasised the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

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Alongside cancer awareness, the riders promoted helmet use, adherence to traffic rules and responsible riding. Royal Enfield-associated riders Swati, Yogesh and Khushneet participated in the rally and shared practical guidance on road safety.

The initiative was conducted under the guidance of faculty mentors Dr JS Kular, Dr Loveena Oberoi, Dr Sanjeev Mahajan and Dr Ashwani Kumar. Logistical and sponsorship support was provided by Inspector Rajesh Bala of the Guru Di Chaddar Foundation, along with Dr Arsh Badhan, Dr Ritika and Dr Arshdeep Malhi.

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Pamphlets explaining breast cancer warning signs and the importance of seeking prompt medical advice were also distributed among participants at the youth run, extending the campaign’s reach beyond the rally route.

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