Biker attacked, robbed of cash, mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

Though the Punjab Police claimed to be on “high alert” and carrying out flag marches, people continued to be looted by armed snatchers in the city.

In a fresh instance reported here, a local resident was robbed by unidentified armed persons in Jhander police station area here on Friday night.

Manpreet Singh (24) of Lashkari Nangal village was returning to his village when the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him grievously hurt.

Manpreet told the police that on Friday night around 10 pm, he was returning to Lashkari Nangal village on his bike (PB-02-VJ-0436) and when he reached near his village, several persons stopped him. He said before he could understand, the accused attacked on his head with “dattars” due to which he started bleeding profusely. He said he fell down from his bike in an unconscious condition.

He said after 15 minutes, when he regained his conscious, he found that the accused had escaped with his bike and his mobile phone.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and launched further probe.