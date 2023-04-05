Biker held with intoxicating pills

Tarn Taran, April 4
The Goindwal Sahib police arrested a motorcyclist with 520 intoxicating tablets near Khadoor Sahib on Monday. Another accomplice of the accused managed to flee the spot. The police said the accused had been identified as Sajanpreet Singh of Khadoor Sahib. The police said Sajanpreet Singh was talking to another motorcyclist.
A police party in search of Sajanpreet Singh recovered 520 intoxicating tablets from him while his associate escaped. A case under Sections 22, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The police also took into their custody the motorcycle of the accused.
