Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Tarn Taran, January 14
Four unidentified robbers targeted a person in Chabal area here on Thursday. The victim, Kirandeep Singh of Bhaini Mattooan, was on way to Bhojian village on his motorcycle.
When Kirandeep reached near Bhojian village, the robbers, who were riding on two motorcycles, appeared on the spot. They parked their motorcycles in front of his bike and pointed their weapons at him and took his purse and phone. The robbers fled towards Bhojian village side after the incident.
Kirandeep said he informed the Chabal police about the incident. ASI Sukhwinder Singh recorded his statement and registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC. The police said after registering a case, further proceedings had been initiated to locate the robbers.
