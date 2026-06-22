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Home / Amritsar / Bikers promote healthy living in Amritsar

Bikers promote healthy living in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Motorcycle enthusiasts joined doctors to spread the message of preventive healthcare in Amritsar on Sunday.
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In a blend of fitness, community spirit and health advocacy, around 75 bikers participated in the Bikethon, organised by Livasa Hospital in association with Amritsar Legend Riders on Sunday.

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The event, aimed at promoting healthy living and preventive healthcare, was flagged off from the Golden Gate and culminated at Livasa Hospital. The bikethon witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the biking community as well as doctors and healthcare professionals from the hospital.

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As part of the awareness drive, participants interacted with medical experts who highlighted the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle and undergoing regular health check-ups.

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Dr Aditya Bharadwaj, consultant orthopaedics, and Dr Anil Sharma, senior consultant interventional cardiologist, shared insights on bone and joint health, cardiovascular wellness, physical fitness and preventive healthcare practices.

Dr Rajiv Kundra, facility director, said the initiative was designed to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and understand the importance of early diagnosis through regular screenings and timely medical consultations.

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