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Home / Amritsar / Bikram Chabhal appointed District Table Tennis Association vice-president

Bikram Chabhal appointed District Table Tennis Association vice-president

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:08 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Kanwar Bikram Chabhal (left) with appointment letter in Amritsar on Thursday.
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In a significant development for the promotion and development of table tennis in Amritsar, Kanwar Bikram Chabhal has been appointed vice-president of the Amritsar District Table Tennis Association (ADTTA).

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The appointment was made with the approval of the competent authority of the ADTTA in recognition of his commitment to promoting sports and his contribution to the sporting fraternity.

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As vice-president, Chabhal will work closely with the president, secretary and executive committee of the ADTTA to strengthen table tennis at the district and state levels. His responsibilities will include supporting tournaments and championships, encouraging young and promising players, coordinating with clubs, academies and educational institutions, and contributing to the overall growth and development of the sport.

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Chabhal expressed his gratitude to ADTTA president Hardeep Singh Nalwa, General Secretary Shruti Mahajan and Rohit Mahajan for placing their trust in him.

He also conveyed his special and heartfelt thanks to former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Table Tennis Association president Atul Nanda.

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“This responsibility is not merely a position; it is an opportunity to serve the sport, encourage young talent and create better opportunities for players in Amritsar. I will work with complete dedication and sincerity to take table tennis to new heights,” he said.

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