Bikram Majithia, 2 associates granted regular bail in Majitha police station storming case

A local court on Saturday granted regular bail to former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, along with his two associates.

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His associates, SGPC member Jodh Singh Samra and Akali leader Jatinder Singh, were also granted regular bail in the alleged storming of the Majitha police station.

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The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides on Friday.

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They had earlier been granted interim bail. However, Majithia moved a plea for regular bail after joining the police investigation, as directed.

Defence counsel advocate BS Sialka said the prosecution had opposed the bail, alleging that Majithia had not handed over his mobile phone for investigation, was carrying a pistol on the day of the incident that had not been recovered, and that government documents were torn during the alleged attack.

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The police also argued that they required the mobile phones of some of his associates for further investigation.

The defence, however, contended that Majithia was neither carrying a pistol nor involved in tearing any official documents. It further argued that he was not in possession of his mobile phone and challenged the prosecution to produce any video footage or other evidence to support its allegations. According to the defence, the court granted the prosecution time until 4 pm on Friday to place supporting material on record, but no such evidence was produced, following which the order was reserved.

Announcing the verdict on Saturday, the court allowed the regular bail applications of Majithia and his two associates.

The case stems from an incident during the Nagar Council elections in Majitha. The Shiromani Akali Dal had alleged that one of its supporters was illegally picked up and detained by the police, prompting party workers to stage a protest outside the Majitha police station, demanding his release. During the protest, an altercation allegedly took place, following which the police registered a case accusing Majithia and others of storming the police station.

After registering the FIR, the police also conducted raids at Majithia’s residence in Amritsar in an attempt to arrest him, but he was not present at the time.