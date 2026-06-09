Bikram Majithia moves Amritsar court, seeks protection from arrest

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia has moved the Amritsar District Court seeking protection from arrest, and bail in connection with an FIR registered against him at Majitha police station.

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The petition was filed before the district court amid ongoing legal proceedings related to the case. During the hearing, the court directed the police to produce the relevant records pertaining to the FIR by June 10.

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The court has fixed June 10 for hearing Majithia's plea seeking bail and a stay on his arrest.

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The matter is expected to come up for detailed consideration during the next hearing, when the court will examine the records submitted by the police and hear arguments from both sides.