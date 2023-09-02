‘Bill Liao Inaam Pao’ scheme launched

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The “Mera Bill” app was formally launched by uploading a bill under the “Bill Liao Inaam Pao” scheme on Friday by Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar here today.

The purpose of launching the app was to encourage the common man to get bills from shopkeepers while purchasing goods and to increase the government revenue collection.

Talwar said the reward would be five times more than the tax paid for the purchase goods or services availed. The maximum amount of the reward would be Rs 10,000. Ten prizes would be awarded in each district and the eligible bill amount for the scheme was Rs 200. He urged residents to download the “Mera Bill” app to take advantage of the scheme.