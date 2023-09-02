‘Bill Liao Inaam Pao’ scheme launched

Amritsar, September 1
The “Mera Bill” app was formally launched by uploading a bill under the “Bill Liao Inaam Pao” scheme on Friday by Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar here today.
The purpose of launching the app was to encourage the common man to get bills from shopkeepers while purchasing goods and to increase the government revenue collection.
Talwar said the reward would be five times more than the tax paid for the purchase goods or services availed. The maximum amount of the reward would be Rs 10,000. Ten prizes would be awarded in each district and the eligible bill amount for the scheme was Rs 200. He urged residents to download the “Mera Bill” app to take advantage of the scheme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After historic moon landing, India's maiden sun mission all set for launch today
The Sun expedition comes close on the heels of ISRO's succes...
US President Biden to travel to India on September 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi
They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of R...
'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 arrested
The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by var...
Skies clear in Sri Lanka's Pallekele, toss expected on time in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match
According to weather.com at 9.09 am IST, there are fewer cha...
Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution
Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...