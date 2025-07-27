DT
PT
Bio-remediation to start at Bhagtanwala soon

Bio-remediation to start at Bhagtanwala soon

MC finalises deal with Noida-based firm, tender awarded for the project at Rs 36.53 crore
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:12 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
A view of the garbage dump at Bhagtanwala in Amritsar. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
The long-awaited bio-remediation process to clear the massive garbage mound at Bhagtanwala dump site is set to begin next month. After several procedural steps and delays, the Municipal Corporation has finalised the agreement with the selected company. The bio-remediation work has been awarded to Eco Stan Pvt Ltd, which offered a 21 per cent cost saving in its financial bid. The original estimated cost of the project was Rs 46.34 crore, but the tender was finally allotted for Rs 36.53 crore, following approval by the Chief Engineers Committee in Chandigarh.

Municipal Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh confirmed the development and said that the Chief Engineers Committee had approved the project. The company will soon begin installing machines at the site after transporting them from Noida. The process of bio-remediating around 11 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste will start next month, stated MC officials. The initial tender for the project had been issued earlier this year but had to be re-floated due to missing clauses related to Punjab Transparency Rules. The revised tender was released on May 29. Following this, a pre-bid meeting was held online on June 16, in which nine potential bidders participated. After opening the bids, a comparative financial statement was prepared and sent to Chandigarh for vetting. Eco Stan’s bid stood out with a significant cost advantage, which led to the contract being awarded to firm.

Once the machinery arrives and installation is complete, the company will begin the scientific process of bio-remediation. This method involves the use of biological processes and machinery to separate and treat different components of the waste, such as plastics, soil, recyclables and inert materials. It aims to reduce the environmental hazards and reclaim valuable land. The Bhagtanwala dump, located near a densely populated area, has been a health and environmental concern for years. Residents have repeatedly demanded its removal, citing pollution, foul smell and health risks.

