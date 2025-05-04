Biometric entry to be introduced at Municipal Town Planning wing

To enhance transparency and prevent unauthorised access, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has announced to implement biometric entry system at its Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing, starting next week.

According to guidelines issued by Municipal Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh, all visitors coming to the MTP wing for getting their work done would now be seated in a designated visitor room. The official concerned would meet them there instead of allowing direct access into the office.

This move comes in response to complaints about leakage and misuse of official records, especially in the absence of officers. There have been instances where outsiders reportedly entered the office, tampered with files and later used the information to blackmail or extort money from property owners under the guise of building violations.

A staffer would also be deputed to maintain a visitor log. No visitor would be allowed to enter the office without proper verification.

“This step has been taken to ensure safety of departmental records and to maintain transparency,” said Aulakh.

He personally visited the MTP wing on Friday and instructed staff to strictly prevent unauthorised access.

It has been noted that certain individuals enter the MTP office without valid reasons, especially in the absence of officers. These individuals allegedly tampered with sensitive documents, filed complaints against building owners and often demanded bribes to settle the matter.