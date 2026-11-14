Birdwatching passion helps 11-year-old soar to recognition

Wildlife shutterbugs have dubbed him as a child prodigy, a term which Atharv V Gundagi has difficulty in understanding. This 11-year-old Class VII student of a local convent school insists he is neither a ‘prodigy’ nor a ‘sensation’.

“I am just a normal human being, as normal as my school mates are,” he says.

Gundagi is the son of a serving Colonel. His mother is an artist who loves to dabble in colours. He has clicked 100 photographs of various types of birds and has published them in the form of a coffee table book titled, ‘Birds of Gurdaspur’. For this, he had to make one of India’s largest wetlands – Keshopur Chambh — his home for a couple of weeks, constantly adjusting the aperture, shutter-speed and the sensitivity of the camera sensor to light.

Inspired by his father, Col Vishwanath CG, who himself is an ornithologist of repute, the youngster clicked the pictures on a state-of-the-art Point and Shoot Nikon Coolpix Camera gifted by his father.

Advertisement

The boy indeed has a unique mindset and interests, making it hard for him to connect with others of his age. He stands out for his intelligence at such a tender age and definitely stands out in a crowd.

Egged on by his mother Rashmi Vishwanath, he put in countless hours to shoot his subjects.

He practiced observing and waiting for local birds near his house to build patience without having to travel far. Like a trained photographer, he kept the camera’s focus point sharp on the bird’s eye to make the portrait come alive. He loved to shoot early in the mornings when the avian creatures used to be active and the natural lighting was gentle. Atharv used to watch for signs that the bird feels stressed or cornered and hence kept a safe, comfortable distance.

Advertisement

After finishing with the shoots, the young ornithologist spent a lot of time writing the captions. In one such script, which speaks of the purity of passion with which he works, Atharv has written about a bird, the Lineated Barbet, “The bird is not very common in Gurdaspur but is very common in our house and has a nest in a tree just in our backyard.”

Dedication and discipline were two virtues that enabled him to complete the task at hand. He knew that deep dedication elevates human potential, rejects mediocrity and serves as a natural compass towards his ultimate purpose.

Atharv has been felicitated by his school and other social organisations. He is an avid watcher of Discovery and Animal Planet TV channels. He always keeps on learning from them.

Advertisement

“I need no alarm clock. My passion wakes me up every morning. Anything that gets your blood racing is probably worth doing. Clicking birds makes me passionate about photography. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you,” he says.