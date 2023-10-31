Birth anniv of Guru Ramdas celebrated at Golden Temple with fervour, gaiety

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

A sea of devotees paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and took a holy dip in the Amrit Sarovar on the occasion of Parkash Purab of the fourth Sikh master Guru Ramdas here on Monday.

The Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai were beautifully decorated with colourful lights and flowers. Jalau (show of splendour) was a centre of attraction for the devotees.

Bhog of Akhand Path was offered at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall following which the famous Ragi, Dhadi and Kwishar jathas connected the congregation with Gurmat history, philosophy and Gurbani.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami addressed the congregation and extended his greetings to the devotees on the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas.

The SGPC also released a poster of ‘Raag Naad Sambad’ programme based on 31 ragas. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami released the poster. He said the verses recorded in Guru Granth Sahib are in 31 ragas. Gurbani will be sung in these 31 ragas by the famous ragi groups, so that the devotees get knowledge of these. He said that in the next phase, other singing styles mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib will also be made a part of it.

Dhami said that the works and teachings of the fourth Sikh Guru give guidance and direction to humanity.

Earlier, famous storyteller Giani Pinderpal Singh while speaking at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall informed the congregation about the life history of Guru Ramdas.

Meanwhile, the SGPC felicitated those students who stood first in the examinations conducted for religious studies. Students of schools and colleges presented Gurbani dedicated to the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall. Panthic poets in Kavi Darbar shared the life history of the fourth Guru. Langar was distributed among devotees.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Sultan Singh besides prominent personalities from the community were present during the Gurmat programme.

#Akal Takht #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs