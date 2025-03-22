BIS holds sensitisation camp for panchayats

The Jammu and Kashmir branch office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a sensitisation programme for Sarpanchs, panchs and panchayat secretaries at the Patti block office in Tarn Taran district. Representatives of about 80 panchayats participated in the session, gaining valuable insights into the importance of adhering to quality standards in rural governance.

Harjinder Singh Sandhu, District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), presided over the event and BDPO Patti Gurjeet Singh coordinated it. The programme aimed to raise awareness about BIS standardisation and its role in enhancing governance and public service delivery at the grassroots level. Kamaljit Ghai, the resource person, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the significance of standardisation in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of panchayats. Standard Promotion Officer Ashish Kumar Dwivedi introduced the BIS Care App.