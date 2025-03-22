DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / BIS holds sensitisation camp for panchayats

BIS holds sensitisation camp for panchayats

The Jammu and Kashmir branch office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a sensitisation programme for Sarpanchs, panchs and panchayat secretaries at the Patti block office in Tarn Taran district. Representatives of about 80 panchayats participated in the...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:36 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants at the Bureau of Indian Standards camp in Patti.
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir branch office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a sensitisation programme for Sarpanchs, panchs and panchayat secretaries at the Patti block office in Tarn Taran district. Representatives of about 80 panchayats participated in the session, gaining valuable insights into the importance of adhering to quality standards in rural governance.

Harjinder Singh Sandhu, District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), presided over the event and BDPO Patti Gurjeet Singh coordinated it. The programme aimed to raise awareness about BIS standardisation and its role in enhancing governance and public service delivery at the grassroots level. Kamaljit Ghai, the resource person, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the significance of standardisation in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of panchayats. Standard Promotion Officer Ashish Kumar Dwivedi introduced the BIS Care App.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper