Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

Chilly winds and below normal temperatures forced residents to stay in the warmth of their home throughout the day in the city. Dense fog threw life out of gear. In the evening, the temperature was registered around 6 degrees Celsius. Given low visibility, traffic and travel advisories have been issued for commuters. Several NGOs and volunteers have come out to help homeless people and strays on streets.

Voice of Amritsar, one of the prominent NGOs in the city, has already distributed woollens and winter essentials among needy persons, especially beggars and street vendors and homeless. The raen baseras or shelter homes provided by the administration have failed to accommodate all street dwellers, who have grown in numbers as compared to last year. They have also appealed to volunteers to provide shelter to birds as heavy fog and zero visibility sometimes results in injuries to birds.

Experts believe that heavy fog results in long hunting spells for birds for food and leads to exhaustion. Sometimes, birds also get injured by electric wires or some objects while flying at low height due to heavy fog. People For Animals (PFA) and several other animal rights NGOs have urged residents to keep open feeders on their roofs and terraces to feed birds and provide warm shelter to them.

As far as travel is concerned, several commuters on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway have complained of defunct streetlights, which are adding to their woes of commuters, especially during intense fog. Vehicles were seen moving at a snail’s pace due to low visibility.

Train traffic hit

Generally, 40 trains arrive daily from different parts of the country and as many departs from the city railway station, but these days, about 10 of them have been cancelled due to dense fog.