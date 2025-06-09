Bittu cautions people against voting for AAP, Cong in bypoll

Addressing press conference held here today at Shehanshah Palace, Ferozepur Road, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, strongly advised voters in the Ludhiana West constituency to critically evaluate their electoral choices.

He unequivocally endorsed BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta as the most viable option for fostering comprehensive development within the region, while simultaneously issuing a cautionary note against supporting candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Bittu articulated his concerns regarding the internal stability and efficacy of both the AAP and Congress, asserting that their respective leaderships have demonstrably failed to address internal discord. He posited that a vote cast for either of these parties would inevitably lead to further challenges for the electorate. This stern warning underscored his belief that the prevailing internal conflicts within these parties would directly impede effective governance and public welfare.

Elaborating on his critique, Bittu highlighted the apparent lack of unified support for the AAP candidate, Sanjeev Arora, among city-based MLAs. He further cited Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s recent acknowledgement that a cabinet berth for Arora was not guaranteed, drawing a parallel to Punjab minister Mohinder Bhagat’s unfulfilled aspirations in Jalandhar.

Bittu emphatically stated, “The Aam Aadmi Party’s primary objective appears to be solely the facilitation of Arvind Kejriwal’s entry into the Rajya Sabha, with little genuine focus on substantive governance.” Turning his attention to the Congress, he painted a grim picture of entrenched infighting, detailing instances where leaders assisting the Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu faced immediate and severe repercussions from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Warring, and vice versa. He concluded that given these persistent internal divisions, any vote cast for the candidates representing these two parties would ultimately constitute a wasted electoral exercise.

Bittu passionately appealed to the electorate to cast their votes in favour of the BJP and its candidate, Jiwan Gupta, promising to replicate the developmental strides witnessed in other Indian states. He cited the recent project in Jammu and Kashmir, including the engineering marvel of the bridge over the Chenab river, as a testament to Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering commitment to transformative infrastructure.