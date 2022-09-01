Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 31

Dubai-based construction magnate Dr Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi has given 30,030 British pounds (Rs 76.87 lakh Pakistani rupees) for the welfare and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan.

“My long-term friend and ex-Pakistani Punjab Governor Chaudhury Mohammad Sarwar runs ‘Sarwar Foundation’ in London. I had to route my donation through his foundation which primarily works for welfare in the areas of health and education. Be it India or Pakistan, we need to build human relations with our deeds. The two countries are divided by high fencing. In my opinion, when you have more than you need, build a longer table and not a higher fence,” shared Oberoi, while speaking to The Tribune from Dubai.

He noted that since June 2022, floods have killed more than 1,100 persons in Pakistan. “This natural calamity was caused by heavier-than-usual monsoon rains and melting glaciers that followed a severe heat wave. All these factors are linked to climate change,” he suggested.

Oberoi had been in touch with Sarwar since the onset of floods in June. “I told Sarwar that I would be adopting 1,001 flood-ravaged families for a month. He told me that each family would cost around 30 pounds per month. The total amount comes to 30,030 pounds a month,” said Oberoi.

Earlier during the pandemic, when many Indians were stranded in the UAE, Oberoi had stepped in to facilitate their return to India.

