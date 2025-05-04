DT
Home / Amritsar / Bizman shot dead in Tarn Taran

Bizman shot dead in Tarn Taran

A businessman was shot dead in the border village of Dubli on Saturday morning when he was in his office. The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh Bittu (45).
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 03:58 AM May 04, 2025 IST
Jaswant Singh Bittu
A businessman was shot dead in the border village of Dubli on Saturday morning when he was in his office.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh Bittu (45). He had been receiving threat calls from gangsters based abroad seeking extortion money of Rs 50 lakh which he was not in a capacity to pay. According to reports received, two armed operatives of the gangsters came to his residence in Dubli village on a motorcycle. One of the armed persons entered his office while his accomplice remained seated on the motorcycle outside the businessman’s office. The trespasser opened fire at him and both absconded from the spot on the motorcycle on which they had come. Jaswant Singh was taken to a private doctor who declared him dead.

SHO, Patti Sadar, Sadar reached the spot and collected information about the crime incident. The SHO said that further proceedings would be initiated on the basis of statement recorded by the family of the deceased businessman.

